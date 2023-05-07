Evgenii Dadonov and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dadonov's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has a plus-minus of -8, while averaging 14:43 on the ice per game.

In six of 73 games this year, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dadonov has a point in 28 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

In 24 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dadonov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 29.9% of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 11 33 Points 8 7 Goals 3 26 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.