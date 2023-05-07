Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Looking to bet on Benn's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.

Benn has scored a goal in a game 30 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 51 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability is 57.4% that Benn goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 8 78 Points 9 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 7

