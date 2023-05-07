Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Robertson in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)

0.5 points (Over odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +37.

Robertson has a goal in 36 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

In 60 of 82 games this year, Robertson has recorded a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

In 42 of 82 games this year, Robertson has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Robertson goes over his points over/under is 70%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 8 109 Points 7 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 5

