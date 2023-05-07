Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Pavelski interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.

In 25 of 82 games this season Pavelski has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pavelski has a point in 49 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

The implied probability that Pavelski hits the over on his points prop total is 59.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 8 77 Points 16 28 Goals 10 49 Assists 6

