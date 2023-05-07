Sunday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Texas Rangers (19-13) squaring off against the Los Angeles Angels (19-15) at 4:07 PM ET (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Angels will call on Jose Suarez (1-1) against the Rangers and Martin Perez (4-1).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

BSW

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 3-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.4 runs per game (205 total).

The Rangers have the ninth-best ERA (3.66) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule