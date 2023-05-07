Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Texas Rangers (19-13) squaring off against the Los Angeles Angels (19-15) at 4:07 PM ET (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Angels will call on Jose Suarez (1-1) against the Rangers and Martin Perez (4-1).
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Texas has a mark of 3-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.4 runs per game (205 total).
- The Rangers have the ninth-best ERA (3.66) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 5
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|W 10-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Mason Miller
