How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels will take the field against the Texas Rangers and starting pitcher Martin Perez on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 43 home runs.
- Texas is fifth in MLB with a .444 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers rank seventh in MLB with a .263 team batting average.
- Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 205.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .342.
- The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Texas strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.
- Texas has the ninth-best ERA (3.66) in the majors this season.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.176 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Perez (4-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his seventh start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Perez will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|5/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/5/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|W 10-1
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Reid Detmers
|5/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|José Suarez
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Mason Miller
