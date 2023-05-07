On Sunday, May 7 at 4:07 PM ET, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (19-15) host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (19-13) in the series rubber match at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Rangers have +105 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Jose Suarez - LAA (1-1, 7.89 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (4-1, 2.41 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

The Angels have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 14 (60.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Angels have a record of 14-6 (70%).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Angels have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Rangers have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Adolis García 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+155)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 3rd

