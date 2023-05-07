Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7 on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied at 1-1.

You can watch the Kraken-Stars matchup on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players