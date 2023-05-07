The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play Sunday in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series. The Kraken have +120 moneyline odds against the favorite Stars (-145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played 53 games this season with over 5.5 goals.

The Stars are 18-6 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 38.1%, of those games.

Dallas is 15-4 (winning 78.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle has won eight of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.50 2.20

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.