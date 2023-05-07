Suns vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|227.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 227.5 points 41 times.
- Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 225.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has been the favorite in 49 games this season and won 36 (73.5%) of those contests.
- Phoenix has a record of 30-7, a 81.1% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 40 of 82 games this season.
- Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- The Nuggets have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.
- Denver has a record of 6-7, a 46.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Denver has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
- Phoenix sports a better record against the spread in home games (22-19-0) than it does in road games (21-19-0).
- The Suns score 113.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- When Phoenix totals more than 112.5 points, it is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home (25-16-0) than away (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets' 115.8 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
- Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|24-17
|42-40
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-5
|38-44
Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|115.8
|17
|12
|32-11
|38-17
|34-10
|47-8
|111.6
|112.5
|6
|8
|34-19
|36-12
|39-14
|40-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.