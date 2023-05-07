Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Johnston has netted a goal in a game 23 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 36 of 82 games this season, Johnston has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Johnston goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 5 41 Points 5 24 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

