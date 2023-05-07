Wyatt Johnston Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Sunday at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnston are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Johnston Season Stats Insights
- Johnston has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).
- Johnston has netted a goal in a game 23 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 36 of 82 games this season, Johnston has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 43.5% that Johnston goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.
Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|5
|41
|Points
|5
|24
|Goals
|3
|17
|Assists
|2
