Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Angels.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith has two home runs and nine walks while hitting .154.
- Smith has gotten a hit in eight of 23 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with two or more runs three times (13.0%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
