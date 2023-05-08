Leody Taveras and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .300 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Taveras will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 with one homer during his last outings.

Taveras has recorded a hit in 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%), including five multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has homered in one game this season.

Taveras has had an RBI in five games this year (25.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 20 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings