Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 62nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Semien is batting .381 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Semien has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (39.4%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (15.2%), homering in 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Semien has an RBI in 17 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (60.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (21.2%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (73.3%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (73.3%)

