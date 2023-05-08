Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (20-13) and the Seattle Mariners (17-17) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 8.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (1-1) versus the Rangers and Jon Gray (1-1).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

The Rangers have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a mark of 1-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 6.7 runs per game (221 total runs).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule