Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (20-13) and the Seattle Mariners (17-17) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on May 8.
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (1-1) versus the Rangers and Jon Gray (1-1).
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.
- The Rangers have won in eight, or 61.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Texas has a mark of 1-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Texas is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 6.7 runs per game (221 total runs).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 5
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|W 10-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|W 16-8
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Mason Miller
|May 13
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
