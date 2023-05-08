Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take the field against Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 46 home runs.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .453 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .268 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 221 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .345.

The Rangers rank 13th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has pitched to a 3.79 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.205 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (1-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-7 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Pfaadt 5/5/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels W 10-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels W 16-8 Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners - Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics - Away Nathan Eovaldi Ken Waldichuk 5/12/2023 Athletics - Away Martín Pérez Mason Miller 5/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jon Gray JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.