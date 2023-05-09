Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Robertson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Robertson has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +37.

In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Robertson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 9 109 Points 7 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 5

