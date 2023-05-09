Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Marchment intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mason Marchment vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Marchment has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Marchment has scored a goal in 11 of 68 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 23 of 68 games this season, Marchment has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 15 of 68 games this year, Marchment has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Marchment's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchment has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchment Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 68 Games 7 31 Points 3 12 Goals 2 19 Assists 1

