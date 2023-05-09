The Texas Rangers (21-13) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they play the Seattle Mariners (17-18) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (3-2) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (2-2) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-2, 5.52 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

The Rangers are sending Heaney (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.52 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .222 against him.

Heaney has collected two quality starts this year.

Heaney is trying to record his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will send Kirby (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in seven innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.11 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.7 walks per nine across six games.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 25-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.11), 12th in WHIP (.982), and 72nd in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

