Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9 on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-140) in this matchup against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 41-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a 30-17 record (winning 63.8% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 58.3% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 24, or 46.2%, of the 52 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Seattle has gone 19-13, a 59.4% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.

During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken and their opponents hit the total once over Seattle's past 10 contests.

Over their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 7.9 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

