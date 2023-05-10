The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung is hitting .244 with six doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 33 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 11 games this year (33.3%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 15 of 33 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.38 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.38), fifth in WHIP (.912), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
