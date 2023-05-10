Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .286 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), with multiple hits five times (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.38).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (2-0) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.38 ERA ranks 10th, .912 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
