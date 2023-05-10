The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .286 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (12 of 22), with multiple hits five times (22.7%).

He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 22.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 50.0% of his games this year (11 of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (57.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings