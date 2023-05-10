The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers will play on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, at 3:40 PM ET, with Jarred Kelenic and Adolis Garcia among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Rangers are +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-190). A 7-run total is set for this contest.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -190 +155 7 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 5-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 matchups.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (60%) in those games.

Texas has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 21 of 35 chances this season.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 9-8 8-4 13-10 15-10 6-4

