Jarred Kelenic and Marcus Semien will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

ROOT Sports NW

Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 46 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks sixth in the majors with a .439 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank sixth in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 223 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Rangers rank 18th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.73 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.181 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning will get the start for the Rangers, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing five innings without allowing a run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Angels L 5-4 Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels W 10-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels W 16-8 Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners - Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics - Away Nathan Eovaldi Ken Waldichuk 5/12/2023 Athletics - Away Martín Pérez Mason Miller 5/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jon Gray JP Sears 5/14/2023 Athletics - Away Andrew Heaney Drew Rucinski 5/15/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning Charlie Morton

