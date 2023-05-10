Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (18-18) will host Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (21-14) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, May 10, with a start time of 3:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +155. The contest's total is set at 7 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 2.38 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (2-0, 1.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Rangers and Mariners matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+155), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 13 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Mariners have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (60%) in those contests.

The Rangers have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+230) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300) Adolis García 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.