Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
In Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Philadelphia 76ers.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-2.5)
|212.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|212.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-2.5)
|212.5
|-141
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-2.5)
|213.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and allowing 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.
- These two teams score a combined 233.1 points per game, 20.6 more points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 222.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-110
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-125
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-110
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-105
|11.5
|Derrick White
|11.5
|-110
|12.4
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jayson Tatum or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.