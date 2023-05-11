The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (hitting .262 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Mariners.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.
  • In 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this year (31.0%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 44.8% of his games this season (13 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.294 AVG .173
.367 OBP .228
.529 SLG .173
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
12 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 16/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 13
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Neal takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.