The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center Thursday against the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+160).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have a 42-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 19-7 (winning 73.1%).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 53 games, or 45.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Seattle has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.1 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Seattle's most recent 10 games.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

