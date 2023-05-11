Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to play the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 2-2. The Stars are favored (-200) against the Kraken (+170).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-200)
|Kraken (+170)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 63.6% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (42-24).
- Dallas has an 18-6 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.
- The Stars have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 24, or 45.3%, of the 53 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Seattle has a record of 8-2 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +170 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 37.0% chance to win.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.
- During the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league action, giving up 215 goals to rank third.
- The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Seattle's last 10 games.
- During the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
