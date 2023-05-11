The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-2.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)
  • Pick OU: Over (226)
  • The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Suns (41-38-3) this year.
  • When the spread is set as 2 or more this season, Phoenix (24-16-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.5%) than Denver (10-6) does as the underdog (62.5%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver (45.1%).
  • The Suns have a .720 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-14) this season, higher than the .476 winning percentage for the Nuggets as a moneyline underdog (10-11).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Suns Performance Insights

  • With 113.6 points per game on offense, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 111.6 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game.
  • With 12.2 threes per game, the Suns rank 13th in the NBA. They own a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks seventh in the league.
  • Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% three-pointers this year. Of the team's buckets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are threes.

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • With 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the NBA offensively and eighth on defense.
  • With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.
  • The Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).
  • Denver attempts 63.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.9% of Denver's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27.1% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.