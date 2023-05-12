Maple Leafs vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
The Toronto Maple Leafs are set for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on Friday, May 12, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-1. Oddsmakers give the Maple Leafs -170 moneyline odds in this decisive matchup with the Panthers (+145).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-170)
|Panthers (+145)
|-
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have been favored on the moneyline 73 times this season, and have finished 42-31 in those games.
- Toronto is 27-17 (winning 61.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Maple Leafs' implied win probability is 63.0%.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in 27 games this season, and won 14 (51.9%).
- Florida is 7-4 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Toronto hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Maple Leafs net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 220 goals to rank seventh.
- The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +58 this season.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In Florida's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- In the past 10 games, Panthers' games average 9.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers have the league's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
