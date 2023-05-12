Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (23-14) against the Oakland Athletics (8-31) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 12.

The Rangers will give the nod to Martin Perez (4-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.25 ERA).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

Texas is 7-1 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 231.

The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).

