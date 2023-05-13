Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.

In Pavelski's 82 games played this season he's scored in 25 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 11 77 Points 19 28 Goals 12 49 Assists 7

