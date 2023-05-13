Max Domi will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Prop bets for Domi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Max Domi vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Domi has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 80 games this season, Domi has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 39 of 80 games this year, Domi has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Domi has an implied probability of 46.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Domi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Domi Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 12 56 Points 15 20 Goals 6 36 Assists 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.