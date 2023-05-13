Saturday's contest features the Texas Rangers (23-15) and the Oakland Athletics (9-31) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on May 13) at 4:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Rangers.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (2-1) versus the Athletics and JP Sears (0-3).

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 11, or 57.9%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has entered 13 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 8-5 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 238 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).

Rangers Schedule