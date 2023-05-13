The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken Saturday for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series.

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Stars versus Kraken matchup.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 40 goals over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 32 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players