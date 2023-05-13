Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 13, broadcast on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are up 3-2 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -165 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup with the Kraken (+140).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 43 of their 67 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.2%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Dallas has a 26-11 record (winning 70.3% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 62.3% chance to win.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Seattle has a record of 15-10 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total on one occasion in its past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
