Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 14 will see the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-2. The Oilers are the favorite, with -185 odds on the moneyline, in this decisive matchup against the Golden Knights, who have +150 moneyline odds.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

In 61 games this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Oilers are 22-9 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Golden Knights have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 games they have played as an underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton is 13-4 (winning 76.5% of the time).

Vegas has four games this season playing as the underdog by +150 or longer, and is 3-1 in those contests.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Darnell Nurse 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+135) 2.5 (+140) Connor McDavid - - 3.5 (-175)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-200)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 4-5-1 6.7 3.90 3.20

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-4-1 6.3 3.60 3.00

