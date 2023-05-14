Sunday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Texas Rangers (24-15) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (9-32) at 4:07 PM (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Andrew Heaney (2-3) for the Rangers and Drew Rucinski (0-3) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 8, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 12, or 60%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Rangers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 243.

The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).

