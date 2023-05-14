The Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics will meet on Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Brent Rooker among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 51 total home runs.

Texas ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .443.

The Rangers' .265 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.2 runs per game (243 total).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 9.3 times per game, the No. 25 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.63 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.176).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (2-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Heaney heads into the game with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Heaney will look to collect his sixth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Luis Medina 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics - Away Andrew Heaney Drew Rucinski 5/15/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi - 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Martín Pérez Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Ryan Feltner 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Kyle Freeland

