The Texas Rangers (24-15) are looking for Nate Lowe to prolong a 12-game hitting streak against the Oakland Athletics (9-32) on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Rangers will look to Andrew Heaney (2-3) against the Athletics and Drew Rucinski (0-3).

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-3, 5.25 ERA) vs Rucinski - OAK (0-3, 8.16 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (2-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 5.25 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4 walks per nine across seven games.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

In seven starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Andrew Heaney vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 26th in MLB with 156 runs scored this season. They have a .231 batting average this campaign with 47 home runs (11th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Athletics one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-20 with two doubles and two RBI in six innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rucinski

Rucinski (0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and six strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

In three games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 3.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .339 against him.

Rucinski has put together two starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

