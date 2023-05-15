Joe Pavelski will be on the ice Monday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Thinking about a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

  • Pavelski has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +42).
  • Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
  • Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.
  • In 38 of 82 games this year, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Pavelski has an implied probability of 64.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

  • The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 12
77 Points 20
28 Goals 13
49 Assists 7

