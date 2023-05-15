Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (25-15) and the Atlanta Braves (25-15) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on May 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (4-3) to the mound, while Cody Bradford will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those contests.

This season, Texas has been victorious five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Texas is No. 2 in baseball, scoring 6.4 runs per game (254 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.61 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

