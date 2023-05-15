Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 15 showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -190 moneyline odds in this decisive game against the Kraken (+160).

Here's our pick for who will claim the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 8-16-24 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 47-21-14.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has taken 17 points from the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (5-5-7 record).

The Stars have scored more than two goals 61 times, and are 46-8-7 in those games (to record 99 points).

In the 28 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 15-6-7 to record 37 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 39 times, and went 18-12-9 (45 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

