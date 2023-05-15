The Seattle Kraken take the road against the Dallas Stars in the final game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. Bookmakers give the Stars -190 moneyline odds in this decisive game against the Kraken (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 43-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 20-7 (winning 74.1%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 55 games this season, and won 25 (45.5%).

Seattle has entered 14 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.

During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.0 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to go over the total.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 8.8 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.