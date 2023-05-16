Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcus Semien will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-115). The total is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 4-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.

Texas is 8-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of its 40 opportunities.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-7 13-9 11-4 14-12 18-11 7-5

