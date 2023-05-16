Rangers vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcus Semien will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Braves (-115). The total is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-115
|-105
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 4-3.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.
- Texas is 8-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 24 of its 40 opportunities.
- The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-7
|13-9
|11-4
|14-12
|18-11
|7-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.