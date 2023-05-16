On Tuesday, May 16 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (25-16) host the Atlanta Braves (26-15) at Globe Life Field. Dane Dunning will get the call for the Rangers, while Jared Shuster will take the hill for the Braves.

The Braves are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-110). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (3-0, 1.72 ERA) vs Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 13 out of the 21 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 14-9 (60.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Braves have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Braves have a win-loss record of 3-2 when favored by -110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Braves have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+130) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

