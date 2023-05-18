The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 2 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.

In games Denver shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Los Angeles is 32-15 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Lakers put up only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.

When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (36.7%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers score 117 points per game at home, 0.3 fewer points than on the road (117.3). On defense they concede 113.8 per game, 5.6 fewer points than away (119.4).

At home Los Angeles is conceding 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is on the road (119.4).

The Lakers pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Lakers Injuries