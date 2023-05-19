The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in the first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Golden Knights are the favorite (-125) in this game against the Stars (+105).

Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we project to win the game.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-125)

Golden Knights (-125) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.7)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have earned a record of 8-16-24 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 47-21-14.

In the 30 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 35 points.

In 14 games this season when the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).

When Dallas has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 19 points (6-5-7 record).

The Stars have earned 99 points in their 61 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 28 games and picked up 37 points with a record of 15-6-7.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Dallas has posted a record of 33-12-7 (73 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 39 games, going 18-12-9 to record 45 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

