The Texas Rangers (26-17) will lean on Marcus Semien when they host Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-25) at Globe Life Field on Friday, May 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +180 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (4-1, 4.25 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Rangers and Rockies game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 13 (61.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 5-1 (83.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Rangers went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have come away with 16 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +180 moneyline underdog.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-2.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Martín Pérez - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.